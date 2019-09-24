|
Mary Jean (Lerch) Lawrence, 89, of Lower Nazareth Twp., passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus. She was the wife of the late John J. Lawrence for 60 years until his passing on June 4, 2011. Jean was born on September 23, 1929 in Nazareth, the daughter of the late Russell E. Lerch, Sr. and Ada (Shafer) Lerch. She graduated with the Nazareth High School class of 1947. In 1951 she graduated from the former Hahnemann Hospital Nursing School, Philadelphia, then began a 36-year career as a registered nurse for St. Luke's Hospital - Fountain Hill, Bethlehem. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hecktown. She loved her family, nursing, carpentry projects with John, traveling, and cleaning and cooking. Mary is missed by children, JoAnn DeCesar and husband Larry, of Fleetwood, PA; Craig J. Lawrence and wife Elaine, of Lower Nazareth Twp.; Brian S. Lawrence and wife Jane, of Reading. Jean is lovingly remembered by seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and sister, Carolyn Lahr and husband Harold, of Lower Nazareth Twp. She was pre-deceased by sisters, Virginia Kunkel and Anna Ruth Busser; and brother, Russell E. Lerch, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem PA 18020. Followed by burial in Hope Cemetery, of Hecktown. A calling hour will take place on Saturday in church from 10-11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019