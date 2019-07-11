Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean Meyers


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jean Meyers Obituary
Mary Jean Meyers, 99, of Upper Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She is the wife of the late Willis H. Meyers, who died January 20, 1994. Mary was born in Allentown on February 11, 1920 to the late Austin and Mabel (Henry) Lehr.

SURVIVORS: Children: Charles H. (Dolly) of Hellertown, Glenn R. of Upper Saucon Twp., Gerald R. (Edith M.) of Greentown; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Predeceased by brother Richard Lehr.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call from 12 -1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a service at 1 p.m. Interment will conclude services at the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now