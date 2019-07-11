|
Mary Jean Meyers, 99, of Upper Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She is the wife of the late Willis H. Meyers, who died January 20, 1994. Mary was born in Allentown on February 11, 1920 to the late Austin and Mabel (Henry) Lehr.
SURVIVORS: Children: Charles H. (Dolly) of Hellertown, Glenn R. of Upper Saucon Twp., Gerald R. (Edith M.) of Greentown; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Predeceased by brother Richard Lehr.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call from 12 -1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a service at 1 p.m. Interment will conclude services at the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 11, 2019