Mary K. Fritzinger of Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 1, 2019 at LVH Cedar Crest in Allentown. She was born to parents Frank and Julia (Ferkovich) Kumernitsky in the Village of Cementon. Mary was an Honor Society Graduate of Whitehall High School in 1955. She was the widow of the late Alfred H. Fritzinger Sr. of Whitehall. Mary retired from Bell Telephone in 1986. She then owned managed and operated several family run companies with her family and late husband until 1994. Mary was an avid reader all her life. She read novels of many genres by the thousands encompassing the classics to contemporary authors. She enjoyed film adaptations but would always say "The book is always so much better!" She loved crossword puzzles, pinochle and sometimes she would rob that one arm bandit!
She is survived by sons Alfred Jr & wife Tammy of Bethlehem, Douglas & wife Wanda of Treichlers, Todd of Danielsville and daughter Stacy of Whitehall. Mary is also survived by her eldest and only remaining sibling sister Julia Biondo of Valley Stream NY. She was predeceased by son Kevin in 2005, daughter Tracy in 2013, husband Al in 2014, along with sisters Anna Gilliard, Katherine Ulrich, and brothers John, Frank, Michael and Tony Kumernitsky. Additional survivors are grandsons Adam, Douglas II, Dillon, and Shawn Fritzinger; granddaughters Jacqueline Fritzinger German, Kristina Fritzinger, Zancheska Fritzinger; great grandsons Caleb German, Logan Fritzinger, great granddaughters Giana German and Isabella Fritzinger; great great grandson Steven Ulysses Holzohner.
Services will be 11:00 am Saturday November 9, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052, where visitation with her family will begin at 9:30 am. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall, after which family and friends may gathering at the Coplay Saengerbund 205 S 5th St, Coplay, Pennsylvania 18037 starting at 12:30 pm.
Memorial contributions honoring Mary may be presented to The Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org or the charity of ones' choice.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019