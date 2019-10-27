Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Mary K. Harbach Obituary
Mary K. Harbach, 66, of Whitehall, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James J. Fallon III and Rose S. (Ferraro) Fallon, sister of the late James J. "Jimmy" Fallon IV, and wife of the late Rev. Barry G. Harbach.

She was a social worker at Reading Hospital and the Lutheran Home at Topton. Later in life, she went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.

Cass, as she was known by family and friends, always put the needs of others before her own. If anyone was sick or needed help, she was the first person there. She took joy in her four much-loved grandchildren and her dog, Boo. Cass also enjoyed spending time crafting and knitting.

Survivors: sons, Craig M. Kackenmeister and wife, Katie, of Macungie, Scott A. Kackenmeister and fiancé, Nicole Meixell, of Bethlehem; grandchildren Laura, Caroline, Emma and Liam; ex-husband Kenneth R. Kackenmeister of Macungie.

Services: There will be a celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A calling hour will begin at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc. at www.myasthenia.org.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019
