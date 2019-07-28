Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1817 1st St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mary K. Hasenecz Obituary
Mary K. Hasenecz, 69 of Bethlehem Township, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Kathryn (Kelly) and James Duffy. She was married to Daniel Hasenecz with who she celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Mary worked as a Paraprofessional for students with special needs in the Bethlehem Area School District. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miller Heights.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Daniel, son, Scott Hasenecz and wife Denise (Nagle) of Virginia, and 5 grandchildren, Kevin, Collin, Daniel, Kathryn and Tyler. Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Martucci and brothers John, James and Timothy Duffy.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1817 1st St., Bethlehem, PA 18020 at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the .
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019
