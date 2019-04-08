Mary K. Hirschman, 89, of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenburg. Born on April 30, 1929 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Petro and Ksenia (Kolody) Krywczuk. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Alfred. She was a graduate of Whitehall High School. Mary was employed by Western Electric as an operator for many years. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Catasauqua. Survivors: daughters, Susan M. Hudak, Debra H. Angst and husband David; sisters, Helen Sweryda, Irene O'Donnell; grandchildren, Edward, Scott, Jason; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Owen, Anthony, Carter, Emma; great great-granddaughter Sophia; several nieces, nephews and dear friend, John O'Connell. Mary was preceded in death by brothers, John, Wasyl; sisters, Anna, Olga, Marion and son-in-law, Ed. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10th at 10:30 a.m. in the church, 2nd and Union Streets, Catasauqua. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Cemetery, Northampton. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be presented to the Ed Hudak Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Whitehall High School, 3800 Mechanicsville Rd., Whitehall, PA 18052 in memory of Mary. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary