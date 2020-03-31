|
|
Mary Kraynick, 88, a lifelong resident of Northampton, passed away peacefully in her residence on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was the loving companion for many years of the late Joseph Mazur who passed away in March of 2018 Born on September 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Hyrnik). Mary was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton. She served as a choir member for many years and after retirement she became a "pierogi angel" as she helped to prepare those delicious treats as part of the church's fund raising effort. Mary was an excellent baker, preparing incalculable loaves of Easter "Pascha" bread as well as nut roll and kiffles throughout the year. Most of all, Mary cherished spending time with her family including many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Mary is survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews of the Kraynick, Morano,Hebelka, Seier, Mottau, Cameron and Spanos Families. She was predeceased by siblings Michael, John and Anne. A memorial of Mary's life will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will take place in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery in Northampton. Contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020