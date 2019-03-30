Mary Kumernitsky, 95, of N. Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John Kumernitsky, Sr. Mary was born February 25, 1924 in Ormrod. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Dorociak) Fedio. Mary retired in 1981 from Western Electric after 35 years of employment. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Survivors: sons, John Kumernitsky, Jr. and his wife, Diane and Michael Frank Kumernitsky; daughter, Kathleen, wife of Edward Walker; daughter-in-law, Donna Kumernitsky; grandchildren, Denise, Kristin, Eric, Christopher, Kelsey and Jonathan; great grandchildren, Tyler, Ella Rose, Lily, Kale, Kaden, Bryce and Brandon; sister, Ann Schlaffer; brothers, Paul and Walter Fedio. Mary was predeceased by a son, Neal; brother, John; sisters, Catherine Cocco and Helen Winarchick. Services: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or St. Luke's Hospice in loving memory of Mary. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary