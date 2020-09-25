Mary L. Andrews, 78, of Nazareth died Sept. 20th after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. The wife of the late Paul "Dewey" Andrews, Sr., she is survived by her son: Jimmy (Kelley); 4 grandchildren; and siblings: Joan Murphy, Beverly Wells, Joe McAuliffe. Her son Michael and step-son: Paul died earlier. Graveside services are 2 PM Friday (9/25) at Northampton Memorial Shrine with a calling period 12:30 to 1:30 PM in Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. For full obituary or to offer online condolences go to www.AshtonFuneralHome.com
