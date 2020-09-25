1/1
Mary L. Andrews
Mary L. Andrews, 78, of Nazareth died Sept. 20th after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. The wife of the late Paul "Dewey" Andrews, Sr., she is survived by her son: Jimmy (Kelley); 4 grandchildren; and siblings: Joan Murphy, Beverly Wells, Joe McAuliffe. Her son Michael and step-son: Paul died earlier. Graveside services are 2 PM Friday (9/25) at Northampton Memorial Shrine with a calling period 12:30 to 1:30 PM in Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. For full obituary or to offer online condolences go to www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 25, 2020.
September 23, 2020
Hey Lady, I’m sure gonna miss u. Please watch over Aspen and give my mom a BIG GIANT hug from us! Love you xo
Nicole
