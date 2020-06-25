Mary L. Bishop, 88, of Salisbury Twp., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Health Network, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late George W. "Bill" Bishop, Jr. Born in S. Whitehall Twp., she was a daughter of the late Tilghman C. and Ella G. (Butz) King and was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ. A 1950 graduate of Allentown High School and a 1954 graduate of Kutztown Teachers College, Mary taught for several years in Parkland School District.
Survivors: nephews, Robert Brunner, Thomas and Stephen Bishop; nieces, Karen and Laura Brunner, Jane Degruchy, Brooke Bishop. Sister, Catherine E. Brunner, preceded her in death.
Services: 10 AM Saturday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Visitation will be 9:30 AM until service time. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to church, 1837 Church Rd. Allentown 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.