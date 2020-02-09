Home

POWERED BY

Services
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Eckhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Eckhart


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Eckhart Obituary
Mary L. Eckhart born September 13, 1928 in Lehighton passed away on February 6, 2020 in Gracedale Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Paul L Eckhart Sr. Mary loved to sing and listen to country music and spending time with her family.

Survivors: Daughters, Sandra K. Kuzmak and Debra Moyer, wife of Mark, sons, Donald husband of Diane, Paul husband of Joyce and David husband of Sally. 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Predeceased by grandson, Christopher Kuzmak.

Service: Funeral service on February 10, 2020 at 1:30PM with a viewing from 12:30PM - 1:30PM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Burial in Grandview Cemetery in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Parkway Church of Christ, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -