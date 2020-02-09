|
|
Mary L. Eckhart born September 13, 1928 in Lehighton passed away on February 6, 2020 in Gracedale Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Paul L Eckhart Sr. Mary loved to sing and listen to country music and spending time with her family.
Survivors: Daughters, Sandra K. Kuzmak and Debra Moyer, wife of Mark, sons, Donald husband of Diane, Paul husband of Joyce and David husband of Sally. 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Predeceased by grandson, Christopher Kuzmak.
Service: Funeral service on February 10, 2020 at 1:30PM with a viewing from 12:30PM - 1:30PM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Burial in Grandview Cemetery in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Parkway Church of Christ, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020