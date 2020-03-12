|
Mary L. Engler, 49, of Upper Macungie Twp., passed away March 9, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Peter J. Engler. Born in St. Louis, MO, she was a daughter of Professor Henry Y. H. Chuang and Shirley H. (Ou) Chuang. Mary graduated from Fox Chapel High School in Pittsburgh, completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh and received her Master's from the University of New Haven in Connecticut.
Survivors: Loving Husband and Parents; Sons, Mathew and David Engler; Sisters, Peggy Tupac, Susie Riccardi and Jenny Hicks; Brother, Dr. William Chuang.
Services: 11AM Mon., March 16th, at Faith Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown, PA 18106. A viewing will be held 9:30-11AM Mon. at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the , Lehigh Valley Chapter, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to the church at the address above.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020