Mary L. Marx, 84 of Northampton, PA. passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born March 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John F. Falman and Katherine J. (Kish) Falman. She was the wife of the late Rudolph F. Marx, Sr. who passed away in October 2014.
Mary was a sewing machine operator for the former TAMA Mfg. Northampton for over 15 years before retiring. She was a life long member of Queenship of Mary R.C. Church, Northampton, PA. Mary was a member and avid bowler at the Bath American Legion, where she was also instrumental in running many Bingo functions through the years.
Surviving are son, Rudolph Marx, Jr. of Northampton, PA, daughters, Linda K. Dinbokowitz and companion Melvin Borger of Whitehall, PA and SallyAnn L. Snyder and companion Charles Ohl of Allentown, PA, sisters, Dianna and Kathleen and 9 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, Ronald Marx, Sr. in 2014 and a brother, John Falman in 1986.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, 1324 Newport Avenue Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Patrick Lamb officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. 18067. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Please recognize all social distancing requirements including face coverings.
Memorial contributions may be made to Queenship of Mary R.C. Church memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.