Mary L. Seidel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Seidel, 89, of Schnecksville, formerly of Breinigsville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Irwin T. Seidel. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George and Carrie (Reiff) Hartman. She and her husband operated their own farm. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Trexlertown.

Survivors: Daughters Diane M. Karpeuk of Schnecksville, Peggy A., wife of Dr. Gregory Stokes of Wind Gap; brother Robert and his companion Donna Harmony of Center Valley; sister Doris, wife of Ed Harper of Macungie; grandchildren Rebekah, Nathan, Amanda, Chase, Stephanie, Kathryn and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Jean, brothers George, Richard and Harry, sisters Marjorie and Andrea.

Services: Private at St. Paul's Cemetery, Trexlertown. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
St. Paul's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Peggy, Diane and families, Praying God bless you at this sad time with peace and hope in believing that your mom is welcomed home into the loving arms of Jesus.
Bob Family
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved