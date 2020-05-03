Mary L. Seidel, 89, of Schnecksville, formerly of Breinigsville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Irwin T. Seidel. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George and Carrie (Reiff) Hartman. She and her husband operated their own farm. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Trexlertown.



Survivors: Daughters Diane M. Karpeuk of Schnecksville, Peggy A., wife of Dr. Gregory Stokes of Wind Gap; brother Robert and his companion Donna Harmony of Center Valley; sister Doris, wife of Ed Harper of Macungie; grandchildren Rebekah, Nathan, Amanda, Chase, Stephanie, Kathryn and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Jean, brothers George, Richard and Harry, sisters Marjorie and Andrea.



Services: Private at St. Paul's Cemetery, Trexlertown. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville.



