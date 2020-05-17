Mary L. Sheaffer
Mary L. Sheaffer, 86, of Holy Family Manor, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Her husband, Kenneth R. Sheaffer died in1991. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Mary (Beible) Reynolds. Mary was in charge of the school store at the Bethlehem Area Vo-Tech School office for many years. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, Kenneth Jr. and wife Patti of Houston, Texas; a daughter, Lucille Zartler, and husband James of Bethlehem Township; four grandchildren, Melony Horn and husband William of Bath, Chad Zartler of Bethlehem, Eric and Nicole Sheaffer, both in Texas; great-grandchildren, Bryanne, Nathan and Olivia.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
