Mary L. Weiser, 95, a long-time resident of Lower Saucon Township passed away June 8, 2019. For 57 years, Mary was wife of William J. Weiser who died in 2005. Born 1924 in York, PA to the late Frederick and Anna (Mueller) Seiber, earned her bachelor's degree from Gettysburg College. European travel, crafts, bridge, and babysitting grand children were a few of her favorite activities.
SURVIVORS Children: Michael L. of Aston, PA, Thomas C. (Jeanne) of Emmaus, Margaret A. Laxer (Leonard) of Wantagh, NY, John T. of Lancaster and Heidi A. Wrobel of Fogelsville; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
SERVICE A private burial will take place at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in York. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pennsylvania s, Inc. 1117 Country Club Road Camp Hill, PA 17011
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019