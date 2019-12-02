|
Mary Legath, 95, formerly of Northampton and Whitehall, passed away on November 21, 2019 in Valparaiso, Indiana where she was residing. Mary was the wife of the late Joseph J. Legath. Born January 13, 1924 in Slatington, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Kish) Bendekovits. Mary worked in the garment industry for 30 years at DeVille Blouse Company. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church in Northampton, PA and Saint Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, IN. Mary adored her family, when they were all together there was never a shortage of Golden Sun potato chips, Tastee cakes and Stahley's steamed clams with cheesesteaks. Mary is survived by son, Richard Burbes and his wife, Cynthia; grandchildren, Jennifer Pumphrey (Burbes) and her husband, Daniel, and Kyle Burbes and his wife, Melissa; two great grandchildren, Nolan and Bennett; sister, Anna Markovic, of Bethlehem, PA; and dearest cousin, Theresa Schwartz. Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Angela Boden and Agnes Bechtel. Services: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019