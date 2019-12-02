Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Mary Legath
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery
Northampton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Legath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Legath


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Legath Obituary
Mary Legath, 95, formerly of Northampton and Whitehall, passed away on November 21, 2019 in Valparaiso, Indiana where she was residing. Mary was the wife of the late Joseph J. Legath. Born January 13, 1924 in Slatington, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Kish) Bendekovits. Mary worked in the garment industry for 30 years at DeVille Blouse Company. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church in Northampton, PA and Saint Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, IN. Mary adored her family, when they were all together there was never a shortage of Golden Sun potato chips, Tastee cakes and Stahley's steamed clams with cheesesteaks. Mary is survived by son, Richard Burbes and his wife, Cynthia; grandchildren, Jennifer Pumphrey (Burbes) and her husband, Daniel, and Kyle Burbes and his wife, Melissa; two great grandchildren, Nolan and Bennett; sister, Anna Markovic, of Bethlehem, PA; and dearest cousin, Theresa Schwartz. Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Angela Boden and Agnes Bechtel. Services: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -