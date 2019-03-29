Mary Lou Belletieri, 78, of Allentown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, in Westminster Village, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Peter S. Belletieri. Mary Lou was a co-owner of Louie's Restaurant in Allentown for many years, and more recently worked at David's Bridal and TD Bank in Allentown. Born in Cementon, she was the daughter of the late George Ziegler and Helen DeLucia. Mary Lou was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She attended Life Church, Allentown.Mary Lou is survived by Daughters: Eleana Belletieri; Susan, wife of Thomas Hartman; Gina, wife of Anthony Beltrami; and Mia Belletieri. Grandchildren: Corey Belletieri and his wife Melinda; Lauren Bieber; Hannah, Emily, Hunter and Meredith Hartman; Mary, Anthony (Sonny), Rocco and Nina Beltrami; and Peter Belletieri. Great-Grandchildren: Anna Hauff-Belletieri, Alexander Morales and Ellyana Belletieri-Bieber. She was preceded in death by a Grandson, Matthew Dombrosky, and a sister, Patricia Dias.A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at 10 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 1, from 6:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. and on Tuesday, April 2, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Salvation Army Hospitality House Shelter for Women and Children, 344 N. 7th St., Allentown, PA 18102. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary