74 years of age and resident of Whitehall, formerly of Walnutport, passed away peacefully late Friday night May 10, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, surrounded by her loving and dedicated family. She was the wife of Stanton K. Butz for 51 years at the time of his passing in 2016. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Christopher and Mary (Stengel) Guth, Jr. Mary Lou was a 1963 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, and was an Administrative Assistant for over 27 years with Bell Atlantic Properties and Brandywine Realty Trust until retiring. She is survived by daughters Lori Gordon and husband Mark of West Chester, and Tina Gergits and husband Chuck of Allentown; grandchildren Ian, Katie, Julie and Andrew; brother Ronald Guth with Ann McNair of Maryland.Her family will receive guests from 8:30 to 9:30 am Thursday May 16, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Francis P. Schoenauer at 10:00 am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave. Whitehall, PA, 18052, located directly across from the Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Catasauqua.Memorial contributions honoring Mary Lou may be presented to The 3893 Adler Place Suite 170 Bethlehem, PA 18017 Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary