Mary Lou (Scott) Cole, 79, of Telford, Bucks County, died on Wed., April 1st, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks, Quakertown. Born Nov. 9, 1940, in Youngstown, OH, and raised in Pulaski, PA, she was the daughter of the late R. Marshall and Helen (Gibson) Scott, and the widow of the late Jack A. Cole, to whom she was married 50 happy years. She graduated from Wilmington Area High School, New Wilmington and Grove City College where she earned a BS in Education. Teaching mathematics was her passion. She spent years teaching in both the Council Rock and Palisades School Districts, retiring in 1997. She also worked as a substitute teacher while her children were young. After retirement she enjoyed many trips with her husband, to points of interest in this country, as well South America and Europe. In addition to travel, she enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading. After her grandchildren were born, she enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow. They were a source of joy & inspiration to her, and she loved sharing stories about them to family and friends. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Trexlertown, PA. She felt blessed to be able to stay connected to them after her move to Telford from Macungie, PA. She appreciated visits from her pastor and church members. Mary Lou will be lovingly remembered by: her son Scott and his wife Christine (Wagner) Cole of Quakertown; daughter Deborah and her husband Craig Stoltz of Quakertown; and four granddaughters, Hannah Cole, Rebecca Stoltz, Brianna Stoltz and Isabella Stoltz. She was predeceased by her brother Ronald M. Scott in 1973. Due to state restrictions of COVID-19, services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the and the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2020