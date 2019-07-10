Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Mary Lou Flores, 86, of Allentown, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was a resident of the Phoebe Home, Miller Building. Mary Lou was the wife of Roger A. Flores until his passing in 2016.

Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Martha H. (Sell) Bougher. The youngest of four children. Mary Lou was a crossing guard for the ASD for 42 years, crossing generations of school children she knew and loved. She also enjoyed knitting, quilting and other hobbies.

Mary Lou was a member of Seibert E.C. Church, Allentown where she served in the nursery and taught Sunday School for many years. She is currently a member of Christ E.C. Church, Allentown.

She is survived by her son, Glenn A. and his wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Michelle wife of Jean Pierre Crespo; Kristen wife of Joshua Rice; great-grandchildren, Zion, Sparrow and Justus; sister, Eva Wentz. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert and sister Emmaline M. Lilly.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am Friday in Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Calling hour to begin at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary Lou's memory may be made to Christ E. C. Church 2135 Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104
Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019
