Mrs. Mary Louise Barcay, formerly of 3831 Highpoint Drive, Allentown, PA., entered into eternal rest on Thursday. She was the devoted wife of Louis Richard Barcay, loving mother and cherished grandmother. Born in Salisbury, NC, she was the second daughter of the late J.E. Vick Jr. and Mary Florence (Cain) Vick. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church Allentown and a retired librarian. Mary and Louis observed their 48th wedding anniversary this past July.
Survivors: Husband; daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth of Dayton, OH; granddaughters, Madeline Grace and Isabel Faith.
Services: To be announced, First Presbyterian Church, Allentown, J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com