1/
Mary Louise Barcay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mary Louise Barcay, formerly of 3831 Highpoint Drive, Allentown, PA., entered into eternal rest on Thursday. She was the devoted wife of Louis Richard Barcay, loving mother and cherished grandmother. Born in Salisbury, NC, she was the second daughter of the late J.E. Vick Jr. and Mary Florence (Cain) Vick. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church Allentown and a retired librarian. Mary and Louis observed their 48th wedding anniversary this past July.

Survivors: Husband; daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth of Dayton, OH; granddaughters, Madeline Grace and Isabel Faith.

Services: To be announced, First Presbyterian Church, Allentown, J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved