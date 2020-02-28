Morning Call Obituaries
|
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Mary Louise Henry, 98, of Allentown passed away on February 26, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. She was the daughter of the late Mabel (Weist) and Edward Will. Mary Louise graduated from Allentown High School in 1940. She worked for the Bell Telephone Company as a telephone switchboard operator in Allentown, Philadelphia, and most memorably Washington D.C. during World War II. She was also a telephone operator at Hotel Traylor and PP&L in Allentown. She retired in 1983 from General Electric where she was an assembler.

Mary Louise is survived by daughters, Barbara and husband Michael Mulvey of Bear, Delaware, and Susan and husband John Winders of Lower Macungie Township; grandchildren, Valerie Ashburn, Heather Bealer, Bradley Koch, Stephen Koch, and Elizabeth Fullenwider; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Shelton of Falls Church, VA. She was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Griffith.

Family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M., Monday, March 2, 2020, followed by funeral services at 10:30 A.M. at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 1601 Hamilton St. Allentown, PA 18102. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made to Cedarbrook Auxilliary Allentown, addressed to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, 350 S. Cedarbrook Rd, Allentown, PA 18104. On memo line, state the contribution is in memory of Mary Louise Henry.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020
