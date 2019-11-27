|
|
Mary Louise Lambert, 70, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully at Gracedale Nursing Home on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of William R. Lambert. They observed their 48th wedding anniversary on May 22nd. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of Elsie (Deutsch) Kroboth, of Whitehall, and the late Carl Kroboth. Mary was a graduate of Whitehall High School, class of 1967. A homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mary devoted her life to her family. She also had a love for animals and enjoyed collecting wolf sculptures. Mary was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Nazareth. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, William, and her mother, Elsie, she is survived by her daughters, Catherine Lambert, of Allentown, and Martina Csuvay and her husband, Todd, of Quakertown; six grandchildren, Sakina, William, Tyriqa, Eva, Gary and Chelsea; sisters, Barbara Marsh and her husband, Kerry, of Northampton, Eileen Henitz, of Catasauqua, and Angela Trask and her husband, Steve, of Coplay; nieces and nephews, Christina, Joshua, Kelly, Nicholas, and Veronica. Services: Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Holy Family Catholic Church, 430 W. Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Nazareth. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019