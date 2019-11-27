Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
430 W. Center Street
Nazareth, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Lambert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Lambert Obituary
Mary Louise Lambert, 70, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully at Gracedale Nursing Home on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of William R. Lambert. They observed their 48th wedding anniversary on May 22nd. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of Elsie (Deutsch) Kroboth, of Whitehall, and the late Carl Kroboth. Mary was a graduate of Whitehall High School, class of 1967. A homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mary devoted her life to her family. She also had a love for animals and enjoyed collecting wolf sculptures. Mary was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Nazareth. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, William, and her mother, Elsie, she is survived by her daughters, Catherine Lambert, of Allentown, and Martina Csuvay and her husband, Todd, of Quakertown; six grandchildren, Sakina, William, Tyriqa, Eva, Gary and Chelsea; sisters, Barbara Marsh and her husband, Kerry, of Northampton, Eileen Henitz, of Catasauqua, and Angela Trask and her husband, Steve, of Coplay; nieces and nephews, Christina, Joshua, Kelly, Nicholas, and Veronica. Services: Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Holy Family Catholic Church, 430 W. Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Nazareth. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -