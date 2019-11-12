|
Mary Louise (MacLean) Litsch, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away November 10, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Harry J. Litsch, who passed away in 2014. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Kathryn (Enright) MacLean. Mary Lou graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School in 1945 and from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in 1949. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. Mary Lou enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge with the "Bridge Broads" her regular Monday Bridge Foursome. She was a "Hostess with the Mostess" and was in her element to host Christmas dinners, parties and family dinners. Mary Lou loved to travel the world with her husband and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors: sons- Robert T. Litsch and wife Tina of Berlinsville, Richard H. Litsch and wife Ellen of Bethlehem; daughter- Martha L. Schumacher of Bethlehem; grandchildren- Erik, Robert, Mary, Amanda, Julie and Nell; great grandchildren- Kyle, Ayden, Aubree, Nicholas, Henry and Julia. She was predeceased by her brother- Francis MacLean and sisters- Ann Farris and Patricia Coughlin.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 15th 10-11AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11AM in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary Lou's name to Notre Dame Catholic Church or a . Arrangements are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019