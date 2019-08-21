|
Mary Louise Wert, 87, of Whitehall, PA passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Assisted Living in Northampton, PA. Born June 4, 1932 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Burdell A. and Margaret M. (Wanisko) Templeton. She was the wife of the late Grant J. Wert, Jr. who passed away in 1997. Mary Louise worked as a cook for St. Luke's Hospital for 10 years before retiring in 1997. Prior to that she worked for the former Arbogast & Bastian Meats, Allentown for 37 years in various positions. She was a member of St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church in Catasauqua, where she was a former choir member and member of the Young at Heart group.
Surviving are 3 step-sons, sister, Patricia A. Oplinger of Cherokee Village, AK, many nieces and nephews, 6 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Burtille E. Templeton and sister, Margaret M. Wright.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on August 23, 2019 at St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church, 1229 Third Street, N. Catasauqua, PA 18032. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am - 10:00 am at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067 prior to the Mass. Interment will be private in Union Cemetery of Hellertown at a later date. Contributions may be made to the church memorial fund or , both c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019