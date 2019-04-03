Mary M. "Mitza" Filipovits, 92, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem She was the wife of the late Joseph Filipovits. Born November 14, 1926 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Mulzet) Geosits. Mary worked at Cross Country Clothes for 36 years. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church and the Altar & Rosary Society. Mitza sang on the Hungarian Choir for 15 years and on the English Choir for 10 years. She was involved in the St. Peter & Paul Hungarian Society, Northampton Liederkranz, Northampton Exchange Club, Burgenländische Gemeinschaft and Young at Heart. She also bowled for 20 years at the Hungarian Hall and enjoyed shuffle board. Mitza spoke four languages, which she was very proud of. She loved spending time with her family and many friends; cooking and baking for everyone. Mitza will be deeply missed by her loving family. Survivors: daughter, Rosemarie, wife of James B. Shelanick; grandchildren, Jimmy Shelanick and wife, Wendy; granddaughter, Lisa Shelanick and companion, Giovanni Landi; great grandchildren, James Shelanick, Tony Coonrod, Ally Coonrod and Tanner Shelanick; great-great grandchild, Marshall Mellinger; sister-in-law, Margaret Geosits; brother-in-law, John Filipovits; nieces, Susan, wife of Douglas Hall and Stephanie Geosits. Mary was predeceased by grandson, Jeffrey Shelanick; sister, Theresa Filipovits; and brother, John Geosits. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Mitza. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary