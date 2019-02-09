Mary M. Fink, 63, of Bethlehem, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born June 1, 1955 in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Nicholas. She is survived by her devoted husband, James Fink. Mary will always be remembered as a kind, caring, and generous person who loved animals and life.Mary worked as a senior customer counselor supervisor for KNBT, where she was awarded 2003 Employee of the Year. She was very active in the community. Mary participated in Heart Walk, assisted in organizing Bike-A-Thons to support St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, served as past president of the Recreation Board of Freemansburg and served as Councilwoman of Freemansburg, as well as Judge of Elections. She was a parishioner of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church. Mary held membership at Independent Citizens Club.She will be dearly missed by her husband, Jim; son, David Reph and his husband, Danny; granddaughters, Haiden S. and Morgan G. Reph; sisters, Marion Comoglio and Susan Nicholas; as well as her extended family and friends.A visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 8:00-9:00 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 East Broad Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 1140 Johnston Drive Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the church; Forgotten Felines, 6022 Mountain Road Germansville, PA 18053; and/or Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary