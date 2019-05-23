Mary M. Franssen, age 89, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Luther Crest Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Herman J. Pelkey and Marion E. Gabriel. Mary was deeply loved by family and friends and lived a life of service to others. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Allentown for over 60 years and supported this ministry through many volunteer positions. She worked at the former Law Offices of Kolb, Holland, Antonelli and Heffner of Bethlehem, PA for 30 years. Mary loved to golf and travel and was an active member of S.P.O.T. 5 where she made many friends. Most importantly, she loved her family.Mary is survived by her children; Donna Barnum and husband John of Allentown, John Franssen, Jr and wife Margo (Dagmar) of Midlothian, VA and Bob Franssen and wife Deb of Millersville, PA.; Her two sisters Doris Duval of MA and Bernice Miller of AZ. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren; Scott Keiser, Rob Barnum, Keri Treadway, Traci Franssen, Sam Carrodo, Tony Carrodo, Bobby Franssen and Jordan Franssen. Mary also has 8 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. The memorial service and the interment for Mary will be held at 1:00 PM on June 8, 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1900 Pennsylvania Ave., Allentown, PA 18109. Calling hours will begin at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary