McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Mary M. Gilbert

Mary M. Gilbert Obituary
Mary M Gilbert, 69, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Legacy

A loving and endearing grandmother, Mary was devoted to her three grandchildren, Marissa, Madison and Phoenix; there was not anything more important than time spent with her family. She was a wonderful neighbor, loved all children and was affectionately called "Bubbles" by the neighborhood kids. Mary loved the beach, especially Avalon and Stone Harbor and enjoyed shopping.

Born in Albany, New York, Mary was a lifelong resident of Allentown, Pennsylvania. Prior to retiring, she was a surgical technician for over 30 years at Sacred Heart Hospital, where she was passionate of taking care of others and will be dearly missed by her best friends.

Family

Loving mother of Julia M. (Scott) Terrell and Richard L. (Nicole) Gilbert; devoted grandmother of Marissa, Madison and Phoenix; dear sister of Thomas, James and Alfred Mittl. Mary is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Ann Mittl, Alfred and JoAnn Mittl and her brothers, Joseph and Robert Mittl.

Farewell Tribute

A Lifetime Celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to The Sturge Weber Foundation at www.sturge-weber.org.

Arrangements by McGuinness Funeral Home, Washington Township, NJ.

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019
