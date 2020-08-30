Mary M. Hoover, 70, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Fox Subacute at Clara Burke, Plymouth Meeting, PA. She was the wife of the late James P. Hoover. Mary was born in Tokyo, Japan a daughter of the late Jack T. and Elizabeth (Cannon) Cain. She was a graduate of William Allen High School Class of 1968 and L.C.C.C. Class of 1971. Mary was a Cooking Instructor for L.C.T.I. and served as Community Based Support for VIA of the Lehigh Valley until 2000. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining and especially spending time with her family and friends. Mary loved her pets.
Survivors: Daughters, Theresa and her husband David Thomas, Michelle Dando both of Allentown; siblings, John Cain and his wife Marybeth, Christopher Wertman, Helene Moore, R. Naomi Murphy; grandchildren, Sierria and her husband Peet Echon, Cole Dando, Aubrey Dando; great granddaughter, Arabella Echon, many cousins, nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her daughter Kathleen Hoover-Garber.
Services: Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 – 11:30 A.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Services will be private. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions. Animals in Distress 5075 Limeport Pike Coopersburg, PA 18036.