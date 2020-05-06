Mary M. Knepper
Mary M. Knepper, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill, of COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Raymond Knepper who passed in 1970. Born in Sheppton, Schuylkill Co., she was a daughter of the late Adam and Catherine (Kroftos) Gudalefsky. She was a parishioner of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She is survived by a son, William of Freemansburg; daughter, Judith Leeman (Jay) of Bethlehem, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Edward, John, Thomas Gudalefsky, and Fr. Adam Gudalefsky MM, who recently died of COVID-19; sisters, Helen Jeffries, Eva Gudalefsky, and Agnes Bird.

Services: As Mass of Christian Burial will be announced when the pandemic health restrictions are lifted. Burial will be at that time in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Quakake. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org In lieu of flowers , contributions to the Allentown Rescue Mission or Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton, would be appreciated.

Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 4, 2020
I have so many beautiful memories of Grammy. She always made me feel wonderful about myself and always put a smile on my face with her stories. Although I havent been in the family for many many years my heart still aches at the loss of Grammy. God bless all of you. Keep all the memories with you for the rest of your journey on this earth. I really am truly sorry for this gigantic loss to your family. Paula
Paula
Thank You.
