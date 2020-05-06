Mary M. Knepper, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill, of COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Raymond Knepper who passed in 1970. Born in Sheppton, Schuylkill Co., she was a daughter of the late Adam and Catherine (Kroftos) Gudalefsky. She was a parishioner of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She is survived by a son, William of Freemansburg; daughter, Judith Leeman (Jay) of Bethlehem, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Edward, John, Thomas Gudalefsky, and Fr. Adam Gudalefsky MM, who recently died of COVID-19; sisters, Helen Jeffries, Eva Gudalefsky, and Agnes Bird.
Services: As Mass of Christian Burial will be announced when the pandemic health restrictions are lifted. Burial will be at that time in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Quakake. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org In lieu of flowers , contributions to the Allentown Rescue Mission or Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton, would be appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.