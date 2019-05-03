Mary M. Lemma, 76, of Goshen, NY passed away on May 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Lemma for 55 years. Born in Bloomsburg, PA, Mary was the daughter of Mary (Karbon) and Edward Palevich. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University in Education and went on to achieve a Master's degree from SUNY New Paltz and earned additional college credits in NY, London and Disney. She retired after 23 years of teaching World History at Washingtonville High School in NY to 10th grade gifted students. An avid reader and traveler, Mary visited many countries in Europe, the UK, Greece, Russia and Hawaii. She enjoyed reading about every country she visited before exploring it. She also enjoyed walking and doing puzzles.In addition to her husband, Mary leaves behind 4 children: Mary, wife of John Lafferty of Fogelsville, PA; James, husband of Annette (Fedor) Lemma of Gilbertsville, PA; Joseph D. Lemma of Sacramento, CA; Dominic, husband of Kathleen (Ropitzky) Lemma of Lake George, NY; 12 loving grandchildren, a great granddaughter, Isabella; and brothers Edward and John Palevich. She was predeceased by a brother James Palevich.Services: 11:00 A.M. Monday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Washingtonville Teacher's Association, Attention: Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 124 Blooming Grove, NY 10914 or the , http://main.acsevents.org/goto/lemma. Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary