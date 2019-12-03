Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Reiman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Reiman


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Reiman Obituary
Mary M. Reiman, 96 of Bethlehem died on November 30, 2019 at Wesminster Village in Allentown. Wife of LeRoy F. Reiman for 44 years, until his death on December 10, 1993. Mary was born on October 17, 1923 in Bethlehem, daughter of the late Alexander and Alma (Ruhe) Mann. Mary was a life long member of Salem Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, which later became Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Mary was an avid bridge player and member of the KidPeace Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Survivors: Daughter Mary Beth Fritz of Riverside, Illinois, granddaughters Jessica Fritz-Peters, wife of Tom and Meghan Fritz wife of Stephan Hruszkewycz, four great grandchildren Ruby, Violet, Elyse and Theo. Predeceased by a son Lee J. Reiman on June 7, 1989.

Service: Viewing on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 10-AM to 10:30AM followed by the Funeral Service at 10:30AM at the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions:

P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or .
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -