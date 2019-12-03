|
Mary M. Reiman, 96 of Bethlehem died on November 30, 2019 at Wesminster Village in Allentown. Wife of LeRoy F. Reiman for 44 years, until his death on December 10, 1993. Mary was born on October 17, 1923 in Bethlehem, daughter of the late Alexander and Alma (Ruhe) Mann. Mary was a life long member of Salem Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, which later became Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Mary was an avid bridge player and member of the KidPeace Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
Survivors: Daughter Mary Beth Fritz of Riverside, Illinois, granddaughters Jessica Fritz-Peters, wife of Tom and Meghan Fritz wife of Stephan Hruszkewycz, four great grandchildren Ruby, Violet, Elyse and Theo. Predeceased by a son Lee J. Reiman on June 7, 1989.
Service: Viewing on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 10-AM to 10:30AM followed by the Funeral Service at 10:30AM at the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019