Mary M. Schaffer, 82, of Bethlehem, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing Home. She was born September 20, 1937 in Philadelphia; daughter of the late Ernest and Martha (Romano) Wolf. Mary was the devoted wife of 62 years to James J. Schaffer of Bethlehem.
Mary dedicated her life to her family and will be dearly missed by her children, Martha Hartman (Barry) of Bethlehem; Debra Honaker of West Virginia; Anthony Schaffer (Patrice) of Bethlehem; Frederick Schaffer (Wendy) of Bethlehem; Christine Schaffer (Edward Langer) of Bethlehem; Margaret Schaffer (Jeff Fye) of Bethlehem; and Laura Bickley (Scott) of Northampton; her brothers, Ernest and William Wolf; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Wolf.
Mary will be lovingly remembered for her joy of drawing and painting, her nurturing way of life, love of music and most especially as the kind, perpetual caregiver for several generations of her family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Interment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019