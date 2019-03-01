Mary M. (Silliman) Stroup, 96, formerly of Hahn's Dairy Road, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Twp., died peacefully Wednesday evening, February 27, 2019, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Clair F. Stroup, Sr., who passed in 2006. Born in Aquashicola, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Kuntzman) Silliman.Mary was employed as a seamstress and machine operator by the former Scotty's Fashions Company, Little Gap and Palmerton. She was member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, Palmerton. She was a 1940 graduate of the Palmerton High School. Mary's family would like to thank Dr. Rosalee Rehrig, nurses, aides, and staff at Mahoning Valley for their kind and compassionate care.Survivors: Daughters, Marie wife of Michael Snischak of Nesquehoning, and, Sara Stroup of Lower Towamensing Township. Sons, Barry C. and wife Lorraine, Brian N. and wife Connie, Clair F., Jr. and wife Georgeanne, Billy L. and wife Jane, all of Lower Towamensing Twp. 14 grandchildren. 26 great-grandchildren. Great-great-grandchildren. Son-in-law, Charles Wargo of Aquashicola. She was predeceased by a daughter, Barbara A. Wargo, son, Richard J., and 18 siblings.Services: Future Memorial Services at Church are To Be Announced. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: Church Memorial Fund. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary