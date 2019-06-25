Home

JOSPEH BLAZOSKY FUNERAL
81 E CATAWISSA ST
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1602
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
JOSPEH BLAZOSKY FUNERAL
81 E CATAWISSA ST
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1602
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOSPEH BLAZOSKY FUNERAL
81 E CATAWISSA ST
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1602
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
JOSPEH BLAZOSKY FUNERAL
81 E CATAWISSA ST
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1602
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
JOSPEH BLAZOSKY FUNERAL
81 E CATAWISSA ST
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1602
Mary Maradeo Obituary
Mary Maradeo, 96, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest, Sunday, June 23, 2019 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Joseph Maradeo who passed away June 16, 2005 and the late John Dolinsky. Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Steve and Eva Labyack. She was a house wife and a secretary for the family business, Joseph Maradeo Builder Inc., Nesquehoning. She was of the Greek Catholic Faith. Mary was a great benefactor to St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also loved cooking, gardening and animals but will be reminder for her family BBQ's at the lake house.

Surviving are sons Thomas Dolinsky of Ocean Springs, MS and Paul Dolinsky of Washington, DC; a daughter Janet Ciriello and her husband Steven Werner of Las Vegas, NV; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son Jackie Dolinsky, brothers Joseph and Steven Labyack and sisters Anne Smith and Helen Braccalente.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home. Interment will be held in the Protestant Slovak Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Thursday 2-4 P.M and 6-8 P.M. and Friday 10-11 A.M. in the funeral home. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019
