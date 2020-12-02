Mary Margaret (Peters) Fischer of Lower Saucon Twp. passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is the wife of Albert R. Fischer III. They celebrated their 54th Wedding Anniversary in October.
Mary was born and raised in South Bethlehem before moving to Hellertown in 1950. She is the daughter of the late Andrew S. and Mary M. (Reiser) Peters.
After graduating from Bethlehem Catholic High School (1958), she graduated from Bethlehem Business College and went on to work for Bethlehem Steel in the Sales Department Dresser Card Section before leaving to raise her family.
Mary was a loving wife, and a very caring mother, and later a dear grandmother. She especially enjoyed giving and getting hugs from her grandchildren. She enjoyed travel and camping with her cherished group of friends and always enjoyed observing nature; she particularly liked to spot and count the number of deer that she and Al would find as they took the scenic ride home through the countryside after attending their weekly "fine dining" experiences with her lifelong little sister, friend and cousin Joanna (Prazko) Long. Mary was an active member of St. Theresa's Church, Hellertown, and volunteered as a Librarian Assistant in the St. Theresa Grade School for many years.
Mary is survived by her son Albert R. Fischer IV of Upper Darby, and her daughters Mary Kay (Victor) Clark and Lesley Ann McDaniel both of Hellertown. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kayla and Courtney Heil, Andrew and Lauren Fischer and James and Walker Clark, her sister-in-law Maryann Fischer-Heck as well as many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's viewing Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 beginning at 10AM at St. Theresa Church, 1408 Easton Rd. Hellertown, PA 18055 with her Funeral Mass to follow at 11AM. Interment at Holy Saviour Cemetery. All current Covid-19 precautions should be followed. Face masks and social distancing are required. There will be limited seating capacity.
Online condolences may be offered at jpdfh.com
A memorial service and joyous celebration of Mary's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to St. Theresa Church would be appreciated.