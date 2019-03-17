February 9, 1928 – January 16, 2019Mary Margaret Schellhamer died peacefully, age 90, in the early morning hours of January 16, 2019 in Stillwater, Minnesota. Mary, known as "Sis" to friends and family, was born Mary Allen, February 9, 1928 in Williamstown, PA, to Mary Lewis Allen and James Allen. She was a 1946 graduate of Williamstown High School. She married Norman E. Warfel of Millersburg, and they had one daughter, Lynne, and divorced in 1963. Mary married Willard Schellhamer of New Tripoli, PA. They lived in Slatington, PA where they were members of St. John's UCC. Mary worked at Keystone Lamp Company and at Muhlenberg College.Will and Mary relocated to Lakeside, California, in 1977, and together managed Lakeside Gardens, an independent senior living facility affiliated with Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church. They were active members of the church for 40 years. They enjoyed life in San Diego and they always welcomed visitors at their home. Mary loved travelling back to Pennsylvania in their motor home, dancing to big band swing at the Elks Club in El Cajon, and regularly visiting her grandkids and daughter in St. Paul, Minnesota. She adored animals and was a generous supporter of the San Diego Humane Society and the San Diego Zoo. She was fiercely proud of her Welsh and Pennsylvania Coal Region heritageShe is survived by her husband, Willard, her daughter Lynne Warfel, and her two adored grandsons, Peter and Joshua Holt, as well as several nieces and nephews.No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the San Diego Humane Society. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary