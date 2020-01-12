|
Mary "Annette" Mikol, age 96, passed away peacefully from natural causes on December 28, 2019.
Annette was born in 1923 in Kansas City, MO to Floyd Byron Park and Mary Etter Park. After graduating Paseo High School in Kansas City, and after a short stint working at Pratt and Whitney during the war, in 1945 she became a stewardess with TWA. This career took her to many exciting places, followed six years later by marriage and a new life in Pennsylvania. She married Henry Charles Mikol in 1951, and in 1957 they moved to the Mikol family farm near Nazareth. The old farm and its natural setting became one of her greatest joys.
After raising three children, Lisa, Jeffrey, and Matthew, she became a travel agent with Emanuel Travel in Easton. In addition she volunteered to read to the blind through RADPRIN of Lehigh Valley. She was a long-time member of the Nazareth Womens' Club, and Clipped Wings, an organization of retired flight attendants.
Annette had wonderful care for the last 1 1/2 years at both the Gardens of Easton and then Gracedale. Henry preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by her brother Robert Lee Park, daughter Lisa (Keith) Dekker, sons Jeffrey (Donna) Mikol, and Matthew Mikol; and grandchildren Andrea (Adam) Polkowski, and Cody Mikol. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for July, 2020.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020