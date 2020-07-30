1/1
Mary Neupauer
Mary (Walakovits) Neupauer, 90, of Kirkland Village, Bethlehem, and formerly of Northampton, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House – Bethlehem surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late George M. Neupauer to whom she was married for 55 beautiful years before his passing earlier this year on June 3, 2020. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this August 22nd. Born in Coplay, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Katharina (Busolits) Walakovits. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Kutztown in 1958 and a Master of Science in Education from Temple University in 1963. She touched the lives of many during her career as an elementary school teacher and librarian in the Bethlehem Area School District, before retiring in 1992. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church of Coplay. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her family, gardening, sewing, and celebrating Christmas. She is survived by two loving daughters, Maria (Neupauer) Schubert and her husband Paul of Downingtown; and Roseanna of Lafayette, Colorado. She is also survived by a sister, Pauline Dougherty of Crystal Lake, IL. In addition to her beloved husband, she was predeceased by eight siblings, Charles Walakovits, Frank Walakovitz, Sister M. Florence MSC, Emma Domitrowits, Rose Walakovits, Teresa Walakovitz, Edward Walakovits, and Catherine Rosenberg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for both Mary and George Neupauer at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church at 4 S 5th St, Coplay, PA 18037. Mary's viewing will be held from 9:00-10:15 AM in the church. Burial will follow at St. Peter Roman Catholic Cemetery with arrangements entrusted by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay. Please kindly wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter R.C. Church 4 S 5th St, Coplay, PA 18037 or St. Luke's Hospice House at 2455 Black River Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 29, 2020
Maria and Roseanna,
So sorry to hear about Mom passing. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Many hugggzz
Mike & Sherri
Neighbor
