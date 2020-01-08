|
|
Mary Nicol Rockwell, 96, of Emmaus, passed on January 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Dr. Stewart Ray Rockwell. Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Mary Louise (French) Nicol. She helped her husband run East Penn Veterinary Associates as a bookkeeper, scheduler, and surgeon's assistant after hours. Mary was an active member of Emmaus Moravian Church, serving on the choir, Women's Fellowship, Sunday School teacher, and church missions. She also enjoyed her time as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Troop Leader, and member of the Rotary Club and Veterinary Associations Women's Auxiliaries. Mary was a seamstress, avid reader, bird watcher, and gardener, and created beautiful wool rugs from remnants for her family. She always knew the answer to any question or where to find it. She was a great cook and made the best and most fun times around the dinner table. She was all about family and was everything to everyone. Mary is survived by her children, Andrea Messenlehner of Macungie, Leigh Rockwell and wife Lynn of Reading, Bruce Rockwell and wife Robin of Allentown, Mary Louise Rockwell of Emmaus, Olivia wife of Samuel Charnegie of Macungie, and Susan wife of Darwin Breaux of Boiling Springs; 11 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren; sister, Louise MacCormack of Shelton, CT. She was predeceased by siblings, Sanford, Roderick, Frances, and Elizabeth. Memorial Services will be held on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020