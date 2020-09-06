Mary Patrice "Gert" Padden, 72, of Macungie, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Michael B. and Joan Ellen (Conway) Comerford and was the wife of the late Jeff Padden. "Raise a glass!"
Survivors: daughter, Kate, Macungie; brothers, Michael Comerford and wife, Nancy, Dunmore, Will Comerford, Eagle CO, John Comerford and wife, Lydia, Williamsport, Patrick Comerford and wife, Bridget, Thousand Oaks, CA; sisters, Ellen Notz and husband, Joe, Seminole FL, Joan Walsh, Lake Carey, Mari Lynch, Moscow; many nieces and nephews. Brother, Joe Comerford, preceded her in death.
Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com
