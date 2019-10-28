Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
MARY DAVIS
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
3900 Freemansburg Avenue
Easton, PA
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
3900 Freemansburg Avenue
Easton, PA
MARY R. DAVIS


1941 - 2019
MARY R. DAVIS Obituary
Mary R. Davis, 78, of Bethlehem died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence. She is the wife of David L. Davis. Mary was born in Buffalo, NY on July 24,1941 to the late Albert and Helen (Spencer) Roche. She was a legal secretary the majority of her life and also worked for the Foster Wheeler Company. Mary is a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Easton where she served on many committees and played in the bell choir. She was a gifted seamstress and quilter.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 9 years; daughter: Melissa (Michael) Steckel of Bethlehem; sister: Carol (Don) Walrod of Macungie; step-daughter: Stacia (Dennis) Horvath of Bath; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother John.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 3900 Freemansburg Avenue, Easton followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 3900 Freemansburg Avenue, Easton, PA 18045.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 28, 2019
