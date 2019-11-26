|
|
Mary R. Figlear, RN, BS, MEd, MSN, (age 94), of Gwynedd and formerly of Bethlehem, PA died on November 23, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1925 in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She was the daughter of the late Constantine and Tatiana (Krenitsky) Rayda. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Figlear, D.D.S. in 1967.
Mary was a graduate of Liberty High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing in Bethlehem where she trained as a registered nurse and nurse anesthetist. Later, she graduated from Moravian College (BS), Lehigh University (MEd), and Lehman College of the City University of New York (MSN). Mary was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, the National League of Nursing, and the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Mary was a nurse cadet at St. Albans Naval Hospital on Long Island during World War II and she served as a nurse anesthetist for many years. Mary was proud to be a nurse educator at St. Luke's School of Nursing where she retired in 1996 after 30 years of service. She was awarded the title of faculty emerita. Mary was a parishioner of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church.
After retiring, Mary attended Bible and scripture study classes. She enjoyed exercise, music, nutrition studies, and current events discussions.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Kathleen F. Malu, PhD of New York City and Elizabeth Figlear, RN, MSN, of Ambler, PA. She is survived by two grandsons, Joseph and Matthew Malu, and a great granddaughter. She was predeceased by her son, George J. Figlear, Jr. and her sisters Anna Rayda, Louise Walker, Bertha Hirchak, Alice Julien, and Helen Becker.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Savior Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Food for the Poor (donate online at www.foodforthepoor.org or by check payable to Food for the Poor and mailed to P.O. Box 979005 Coconut Creek, FL 33097-9005) and Fountain House (donate online at give.fountainhouse.org or by check made out to Fountain House and mailed to 425 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036, Attn: Anna Palazzi, Development Associate).
