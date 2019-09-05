|
Mary R. (Horwith) Hock, 89, of Cypress Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Twp., died peacefully early Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of the late John S. Hock, Sr., who passed in 2014. Born in Rockdale, Lehigh County, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Theresa (Weber) Horwith.
Mary was employed as a seamstress/machine operator by various garment mills in the greater Lehigh Twp., area. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville, where she sang on the choir for many years. She was a 1947 graduate of the Parkland High School. Mary was an accomplished seamstress, sewing church choir robes and making wedding dresses. She enjoyed following her grandchildren's sports activities and enjoyed managing the Lehigh Twp. Auxiliary Athletic Assoc. Mobile Refreshment Stand. An avid cook and baker, she was known for her huckleberry pie and was known to be Grammy to all.
Survivors: Daughters, Diane M. wife of David Turner of Walnutport, Stephanie Kline of Palmerton. Sons, Dennis J. and wife Darlene, Robert G. and wife Lori, all of Walnutport, Thomas C. and wife Valerie of Allentown, John S., Jr. and wife Sandra of New Tripoli. 10 grandchildren, Kristi, Julie, Stacey, Amber, Adrienne Jimmy, Shelly, Mikey, Jenna, and Kimberly. 10 great-grandchildren. Sister, Mrs. Theresa Beckel of Egypt. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 5 sisters, Rose, Anna, Helen, Stella, and Dorothy, 7 brothers, Charles, Frank, Edward, Joseph, John, Louis, and William.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Nicholas Church, 1152 Oak Road, Walnutport (Berlinsville), PA 18088. Call, 7:00-8:30 p.m., Sunday, and 9:00-10:00 a.m. Monday, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Interment, Parish Cemetery, Oak Road, Lehigh Twp. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Special Olympics, 6 Danforth Drive, Easton, PA 18045.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019