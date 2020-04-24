Mary Elizabeth Alice Rivers Oskin, 93, of Bethlehem passed away on April 21, 2020 at Kirkland Village of Bethlehem. Mary was born November 29, 1926 in Upton Cheyney, England. She was the daughter of the late Stanley Valentine Rivers and Florence (Wood). In 1947, just after WWII, Mary, age 20, emigrated to the United States, traveling by boat on the QE2. She became a permanent U.S. resident in September 1948. Mary worked for many years as a head receptionist and escort for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, one of the many women who guided visitors through the company's 13-story headquarters on Third Street in south Bethlehem. Beloved for her gracious hospitality, Mary was a wonderful hostess for many gatherings with close friends and family. She loved her gardens, being outdoors and was an avid tennis player. Hobbies included her fortnightly reading club; sewing group; and garden club. She also volunteered for the St. Luke's Hospital Charity Ball for many years, serving on the Decorations committee. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Clyde "Junie" Oskin. Mary is survived by her brother John Rivers (wife Mary) of Upton Cheyney, England, daughter, Pamela Ryan (husband, Tony) of Brookeville, MD and son, Dr. Timothy Clyde Oskin (wife, Virginia) of Hellertown, PA, along with her 5 grandchildren, Kyle, Erin and Christopher Ryan and Sydney and Maclaine Oskin. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the "Kirkland Village for Charitable Care" fund in honor of Mary Oskin. Mail to: Business Office at One Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem, PA 18017. www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2020.