Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church
980 Bridle Path Rd.
Bethlehem, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church
980 Bridle Path Rd.
Bethlehem, PA
Mary S. Hudak Obituary
Mary S. Hudak, 97, of Bethlehem died peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Eva (Tippek) and Michael Semow and raised by the late Dionizy and Efrosinia Holoviak. She was the loving wife of the late Stephen E. Hudak, Sr.

Mary proudly served her country in the Women's Army Corps where she supervised the assembly of parachutes for B-29 bombers during WWII. She was a very active member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church where she enjoyed making countless pierogies. Mary also volunteered her time to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 of the Lehigh Valley, Cub Scouts and her children's little league baseball teams.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Stephen E. Jr. and his wife, Susan, Dennis J. and his wife, Pam, Michael S. and his wife, Jane, William J. and his wife, Lorene and David and his wife, LeeAnn; daughters, Kathryn Smith and her husband, William and Barbara Peters and her husband, Richard; sister, Ann Sipos and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Michael, Joseph and Helen.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with Panikhida at 8 p.m. A viewing will also be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church 980 Bridle Path Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18017 with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held in Summit Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church or St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church 217 First St. Coaldale, PA 18218.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019
