Mary Schaffer, 94, of Allentown, passed away in her daughter's home on June 9, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the wife of the late Charles B. Schaffer, who passed away in 2010. Mary was a member of The Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena, Allentown.
Survivors: Daughter, Debra A. Miller and her husband, Thomas; Nieces and Nephews. Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Walter, John, Joseph, and Michael Nadberazny, and Ann Isaac.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 12, 2020.