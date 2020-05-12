Mary Dvorshak Schmoyer, 89, of Orefield, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Russel G. Schmoyer. Born in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late Francis X. and Elizabeth J. (Herring) Dvorshak.
Survivors: daughter, Carol M. Forte; daughter-in-law, LuAnn Schmoyer; grandchildren, Cathy Forte-Zarnowski, Anthony J. Schmoyer; four great grandchildren. Son, Paul E., preceded her in death.
Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Forgotten Felines.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.